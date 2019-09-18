CHICAGO (CBS)– A 29-year-old woman was shot in the Fulton River District by an unknown offender on a bike Wednesday.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the woman the incident took place at 212 N. Milwaukee Ave. just before noon.
A woman has been injured by gunfire in the 200 Block of Milwaukee Ave Detectives are on scene reviewing video. Suspect is described as a male on a bicycle wearing dark clothing. Chief of Patrol Fred Waller will brief media at Headquarters at 3pm. pic.twitter.com/pWD7Dxq8TQ
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 18, 2019
Officials said someone riding a bike, wearing a backpack, rode up and fired shots.
Woman shot at Milwaukee and Lake shortly before noon. One man said he saw 4 or 5 people trying to help the victim who “was on the ground, not moving.” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/z7qZ3JjxHn
— Jim Williams (@JimWilliamsCBS2) September 18, 2019
The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Northwestern Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
According to Chicago police, the 29-year-old victim was walking on the sidewalk with a crowd of people when the incident took place.
A witness told CBS 2 he saw the woman “sprawled” on the ground after the shooting and she did not appear to be moving. He also said four to five people tried to help her before police arrived.
The witness said he flagged over a police officer who was in the area for an unrelated incident.
This is a developing story.