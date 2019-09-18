Study Reveals Blackhawks Legend Stan Mikita Suffered CTEA posthumous study of Stan Mikita's brain shows the hockey Hall of Famer suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy at the time of his death a year ago.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: In Need Of A QB? Andy Dalton Could Be Your AnswerThe Bengals quarterback has put up impressive numbers in his first two games under Zac Taylor and could help replace your injured QB.

White Sox Bullpen Blows Two Extra-Inning Leads In 9-8 Loss To TwinsThe Minnesota Twins feted their fourth walk-off win in this remarkable season with a bath of water and bubble gum for Ronald Torreyes, whose bases-loaded hit by pitch in the three-run 12th inning brought them one step closer to their first American League Central title in nine years.

Cubs' Win Streak Over As They Fall To Cincinnati Reds In Game 2The Chicago Cubs were shut down by Sonny Gray and two relievers Tuesday night, falling to the Cincinnati Reds in a loss that hurt their playoff positioning.

Cubs Take To Twitter To Find Boy's Family After He's Spotted In Makeshift Nico Hoerner Jersey; Man Tweets Back That It's His SonThe Chicago Cubs on Tuesday tweeted a photo of a little boy in a T-shirt that was hand-drawn to resemble a Nico Hoerner jersey.

Cubs Go Into Game 2 Against Reds With 5 Wins, Kimbrel Improving, But Rizzo OutThe Cubs have responded to their “Code Red” playoff crisis by ripping off five straight wins coming into Tuesday night’s game against Cincinnati.