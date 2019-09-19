CHICAGO (CBS)– Four people were shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, and three of them later died.
According to police, shots were fired from a white sedan at individuals standing on the sidewalk in front of a store in the 4200 block of West Madison Street, near Keeler Avenue, just before 3 p.m.
Police said three male victims were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds in critical condition. All three were later pronounced dead.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the three men who died as 23-year-old Quashun Nolton, 19-year-old Charles Boston, and 22-year-old Tion Lewis. All three lived in the Austin neighborhood.
Another male victim, according to police, found his own way to Loretto Hospital and will be transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. That victim is 22 years old.
There were no offenders in custody Wednesday evening and Area North detectives were investigating.