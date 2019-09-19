



A week after more than 2,200 fetal remains were found in a late abortion doctor’s garage, investigators plan to shed more light on the disturbing discovery.

Authorities with the Will County Sheriff’s Office, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, and Will County Coroner’s office were scheduled to discuss the investigation Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who once ran three abortion clinics in Indiana, died earlier this month.

An attorney for the Klopfer family contacted the coroner last Thursday, after they found what appears to be fetal remains while going through his property in southwest suburban Crete Township.

Investigators said 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains were stored in Klopfer’s garage. Authorities said there is no evidence medical procedures were ever performed on the deceased doctor’s Crete Township property.

Authorities have not said what the remains were doing there, if it involved anything criminal, or how long they had been there.

At one time, Klopfer had three abortion clinics in Indiana – in Gary, Fort Wayne, and South Bend.

His license was suspended in 2015 after accusations that he failed to report an abortion performed on a 13-year-old girl.

Property records show he also owned a garage 15 yards behind the clinic. CBS 2 has learned investigators might pay special attention to that storage garage, which he owned for almost 20 years.

Sources said police want to examine the building located directly behind a now shuttered clinic, to see what might be inside.

An attorney for Klopfer’s family has distanced them from the doctor, saying, “they are victims here, too.”

Kevin Bolger, a criminal defense attorney representing Klopfer’s wife, said the family never knew about the remains until last week. He said they don’t know why the remains were being kept on the property, or where they were stored.

“I’ve been doing this for over 40 years, and before that I was a Chicago policeman. I thought I saw it all, and obviously I didn’t,” Bolger said.

Bolger said Klopfer’s family is cooperating with the investigation.