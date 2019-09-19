CHICAGO (CBS) — A bomb scare shut down a business for hours in the Norwood Park neighborhood Thursday.
Around 10:45 a.m., a man who worked in a commercial business in the 6400 block of North Avondale Avenue showed a coworker a device that appeared to be a pipe bomb, police said.
Officers responded, and the building was evacuated, police said.
The police Bomb and Arson Section determined that the device was not dangerous and was not explosive, police said.
The 62-year-old man was taken into custody, and charges were pending Thursday night.