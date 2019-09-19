CHICAGO (CBS) — A wrongful death lawsuit was filed Thursday on behalf of a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Deerfield.

The law firm Corboy & Demetrio said they filed the wrongful death lawsuit Thursday on behalf of Lucinda Rondon-Stanley, 53, who was picking up her daughter’s 21st birthday cake from Deerfields Bakery when she was struck and killed by a van Friday morning.

The driver of the van kept going, police said.

Rondon-Stanley, of Evanston, died from blunt force injuries suffered in the accident in the parking lot of the bakery, at 813 N. Waukegan Rd. in Deerfield, according to the Lake County Coroner’s office.

Police said they found the van and the driver nearby, and he was arrested.

The driver was identified in the lawsuit as Lawrence Biernacki, who was working for Deerfield Music at the time of the hit-and-run.

Both he and his employer are named in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit accused Biernacki of failing to keep a safe and proper lookout for pedestrians, failing to avoid striking a pedestrian, and failing to stop his vehicle after attorneys say he dragged Rondon-Stanley underneath it.

Witnesses claimed they heard Rondon-Stanley calling for help after she was struck, attorneys said.

The lawsuit said Rondon-Stanley left behind a husband and two daughters, all of who suffered pecuniary damages. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

A Cook County Circuit Court judge on Thursday granted Corboy & Demetrio’s motion for an order of protection in the case, ordering that the 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan that struck Rondon-Stanley, and all other evidence in the case, be preserved, attorneys said.