CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with a string of burglaries on the South Side last month, and police said a distinct tattoo on his arm might link him to more crimes.
Kwincy Johnson, 28, has been charged with eight combined felony counts of burglary and attempted burglary.
Police said he is responsible for several burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Morgan Park District in August.
This offender was just charged with 8 felonies for burglaries & he could be responsible more for more. The offender's tattoo is an important identifying feature. If you have any information, please contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8276. pic.twitter.com/MwL8tSA1xi
Investigators believe he could be responsible for more burglaries, and say a large tattoo of the word “Loyalty” on his left arm could help link him to any other crimes. He also has a tattoo of numbers on the back of his left hand.
Anyone with information about any other burglaries he might be responsible for should contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8276.
Johnson is being held on $75,000 bond, and is due back in court on Monday.