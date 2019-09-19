  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Vandals tagged a Rogers Park apartment building with homophobic graffiti twice since last week, and police are investigating the incidents as a hate crime.

Police said two women called police to report the anti-LGBTQ remark spray-painted under a rainbow flag displayed in a window of an apartment building on the 1400 block of West Arthur Avenue.

The first incident happened on the night of Sept. 9, and the second happened the night of Sept. 17.

City crews removed the homophobic graffiti both times.

Area North detectives were investigating the vandalism as a hate crime.