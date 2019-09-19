



— Talks broke down between the University of Chicago Medical Center and the union representing about 2,200 nurses Wednesday night – setting the stage for a strike.

The National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United announced in a news release late Wednesday that the hospital was making final preparations for its first-ever nursing strike, which is expected to go ahead at 7 a.m. Friday.

The union said nurses are striking mainly over concerns about staffing levels.

“We have offered the hospital a staffing proposal that would allow us to provide the highest quality of care to our patients, but management not only rejected our proposal, but failed to offer a counterproposal,” said registered nurse Johnny Webb. “We hope this strike sends a clear message to UCMC: We are not backing down and we will continue to fight and advocate for our patients.”

The hospital said it is making final preparations for the nurses’ strike.

“We’re disheartened that we had to get to this point,” University of Chicago Medical Center President Sharon O’Keefe said in a news release. “We worked long and hard negotiating with the help of a federal mediator and had hoped union leadership would meet us half way. We now have to focus our efforts on safely operating our hospitals and caring for the patients who depend on us.”

Although the strike is scheduled to last one day, the hospital said union nurses will be replaced with temporary nurses for five days, meaning the striking nurses won’t go back to work until Wednesday, the same day contract negotiations are scheduled to resume. UCMC said it trained and hired replacement nurses in anticipation of the strike, and needed to provide them a five-day guarantee.

Ahead of the strike, UCMC went on full bypass Wednesday night – meaning that ambulances a directed to take patients elsewhere.

The 618-bed academic hospital has also contracted with replacement workers who have come to Chicago from around the country, and who will remain normal operations, the hospital said. But because of concurrent strikes at hospitals in California, Arizona, and Florida, the U of C Medical Center has not been able to retain as many replacement workers as planned, the news release said.

Thus, in addition to the ambulance bypass plan, the hospital will be limiting virtually all transfers from community hospitals, temporarily closing some inpatient units, rescheduling some elective operations, and transferring patients to other facilities “on a case-by-case basis.”

Talisa Hardin of National Nurses United said Monday that U of C nurses have been without a contract since April. Their major concern is the average medical caregiver workload.

The nurses claim staffing shortages have been a chronic problem at the hospital, with nurses filing more than 1,700 complaints since 2017.

“The medical center refuses to adequately staff us, and it makes me very sad,” Hardin said earlier this week.

However, the hospital says those complaints represent less than half a percent of all staffing assignments during that time. The hospital also said nurse staffing levels at the U of C are actually the best of in the state and the city. UCMC accused the union of distorting the facts on staffing issues.

According to the hospital, nurses represented by the union are already the highest paid in Chicago and Illinois.

Meanwhile, administrators said Tuesday that they had already transferred about 10 to 15 patients – all children — to other hospitals in anticipation of a possible strike.