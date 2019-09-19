



Will County, Illinois, authorities are handing over the investigation into more than 2,200 fetal remains found in a late abortion doctor’s garage last week to the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, the Will County State’s Attorney said in a press conference Thursday.

Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who once ran three abortion clinics in Indiana, died earlier this month.

An attorney for the Klopfer family contacted the coroner last Thursday, after they found what appears to be fetal remains while going through his property in southwest suburban Crete Township.

Kevin Bolger, a criminal defense attorney representing Klopfer’s wife, said the family never knew about the remains until last week. He said they don’t know why the remains were being kept on the property or where they were stored.

Investigators said 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains were stored in Klopfer’s garage. Klopfer kept the remains bagged, boxed, and stacked inside his garage at his home in the Crete Township.

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelly said 50 detectives and personnel went through the large property and had to go through hundreds of boxes to be sure all of the remains had been found.

“In the 31 years I’ve been doing this, I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Will County Sheriff Mike Kelly. “It’s very strange.”

Authorities said there is no evidence medical procedures were ever performed on Klopfer’s property.

At one time, Klopfer had three abortion clinics in Indiana – in Gary, Fort Wayne and South Bend. Authorities say the remains found were from 2000 to 2002, which coincides with when Klopfer maintained the clinics in Indiana.

Arrangements are being made to transfer the the remains to the Indiana Attorney General’s Office as authorities say the investigation has concluded in Illinois, saying there is “no further criminal inquiry here.”

“If Mr. Klopfer did something wrong, it’s irrelevant at this point,” said Will County State’s Attorney James W. Glasgow.

Glasgow did say it seems Klopfer failed to follow Indiana state law regarding disposal of the remains and filing proper paperwork.

Authorities would not speculate on what Klopfer’s motivation for keeping the remains was.

He said the only prosecution that “could potentially come of this” would be related to others involved. For example if it was found one of the abortions was performed on a 13-year-old, the person who impregnated her could be charged with statutory rape after DNA testing.

Authorities also said HIPPA prevents them from sharing information about any labeling of the remains, but anyone who had an abortion performed by Klopfer who wants to come forward for more information can contact the Indiana Attorney General’s Office.