Molina, Cardinals Hold Off Fading Cubs Again, 2-1The Cubs are 1 1/2 games behind the Brewers for the second NL wild card, with Milwaukee set to play later Friday against Pittsburgh.

Houston Texan Lonnie Johnson To Pay For Funeral Of Curtis Walton, Gary Teen Who Drowned In School PoolHouston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson is paying for the funeral of Curtis Walton Jr., who died in a drowning after football practice.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 3: Start David Montgomery, Sit Phillip LindsayThe Fantasy Football Today experts weigh in on why Bears RB David Montgomery is a better option than Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay this week.

Injured Anthony Rizzo Comes Back To Homer, But Cubs Lose To CardinalsDays after leaving a game with a sprained right ankle with expectations that he’d be out for a week, Anthony Rizzo hit a home run as the Cubs took on the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday night. But the Cubs lost.

Bears' Struggles Aren't Just On Mitch Trubisky, Coach Nagy And Teammates SayThe Bears think a lot more blame for the team’s performance is being placed on Mitchell Trubisky’s shoulders than necessary.

'Type Of Game You Dream Of As A Player' Ex-Georgia QB Aaron Murray & Ex-Notre Dame Lineman Aaron Taylor Weigh In On Saturday's GameThe CBS Sports college football analysts discuss the 'Dawgs matchup with Notre Dame on Saturday night.