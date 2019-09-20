CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of women’s medical records were, as police put it, “abandoned” at three shuttered Indiana abortion clinics.
At one time they were operated by Dr. Ulrich Klopfer.
More than 2,200 fetal remains were found in plastic bags inside Klopfer’s garage in Illinois after his recent death.
All the remains will be returned to Indiana.
The women’s records were left inside the clinics that closed years ago.