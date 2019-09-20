



Chicago police have provided new surveillance video footage of the man suspected of shooting a 28-year-old woman in the Fulton River District earlier this week.

The new footage shows the suspect wiping his face with a towel as he chats with an employee at a bike shop.

Detectives were given a tip yesterday to visit a bike shop and we believe the man in this video may be a person of interest in the shooting. If you recognize him, please dial 911 or send us information confidentially & anonymously to https://t.co/g9Q1Srtgmc pic.twitter.com/14zHjubj9v — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 20, 2019

In the video, he’s seen wearing a dark blue shirt and a baseball cap, and is walking his bike into the store.

Police believe he’s the cyclist who shot a 28-year-old woman in the back at 212 N. Milwaukee Av just before noon on Wednesday, as she was on her way to lunch.

Investigators earlier released other surveillance video and pictures of the suspect, showing him riding the bike he apparently was riding when he shot the woman.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said the woman was walking with two acquaintances when the lone gunman on a pulled up on his bike, extended his arm, and fired a single shot. The gunman passed by a group of other people and went directly to the woman, Johnson said.

New video from detectives with a better visual of gunman. If you recognize this man or see someone wearing similar clothing in your area, please call 911 or report anonymously on your phone at https://t.co/g9Q1SrKRdK. pic.twitter.com/8mA8Zph52O — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 18, 2019

The gunman fled northwest on Milwaukee Avenue on his bicycle, Johnson said.

“The incident did not happen in an area known for gang conflict,” Johnson said Wednesday. “It appears right now that the victim might have been targeted by the offender.”

Police said anyone who recognizes the suspect should call 911, or send an anonymous tip to cpdtip.com.

The 28-year-old victim is recovering after surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.