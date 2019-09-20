Filed Under:Chicago, Crime, Fulton River District, Local TV, shooting, Surveillance Video


CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have provided new surveillance video footage of the man suspected of shooting a 28-year-old woman in the Fulton River District earlier this week.

The new footage shows the suspect wiping his face with a towel as he chats with an employee at a bike shop.

In the video, he’s seen wearing a dark blue shirt and a baseball cap, and is walking his bike into the store.

Police believe he’s the cyclist who shot a 28-year-old woman in the back at 212 N. Milwaukee Av just before noon on Wednesday, as she was on her way to lunch.

Surveillance video images of a suspect in the shooting of a 28-year-old woman in the Fulton River District. (Source: Chicago Police)

Investigators earlier released other surveillance video and pictures of the suspect, showing him riding the bike he apparently was riding when he shot the woman.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said the woman was walking with two acquaintances when the lone gunman on a pulled up on his bike, extended his arm, and fired a single shot. The gunman passed by a group of other people and went directly to the woman, Johnson said.

The gunman fled northwest on Milwaukee Avenue on his bicycle, Johnson said.

“The incident did not happen in an area known for gang conflict,” Johnson said Wednesday. “It appears right now that the victim might have been targeted by the offender.”

Police said anyone who recognizes the suspect should call 911, or send an anonymous tip to cpdtip.com.

The 28-year-old victim is recovering after surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.