CHICAGO (CBS) — An 83-year-old woman who suffers from dementia has been missing since Thursday evening.
Chicago police said Ida Maisonnet was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near her home on the 2700 block of North Hoyne Avenue in the Lathrop Homes public housing complex.
Maisonnet is a 5-foot tall and 88-pound Hispanic woman, with grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a turquoise zip-up hoodie, a white t-shirt grey knee-length skirt, and grey and black flip-flops.
Anyone who sees her should contact Area North SVU detectives at: 312-744-8266.