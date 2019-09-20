CHICAGO (CBS) — Southbound local lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway could be blocked until mid-afternoon on Friday, after a semi-tractor trailer truck crashed into a median.
Illinois State Police said the truck crashed into a median wall in the southbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan near 26th Street around 2:15 a.m.
Police initially said the driver suffered minor injuries, but later said there were no injuries in the crash.
Authorities shut down the southbound local lanes on the Chinatown Feeder Ramp after the crash because of significant damage to the median wall.
A large chunk of concrete was missing from the left median wall after the crash, and a large crack was visible below the missing chunk of concrete.
A utility pole also was knocked down in the crash.
Illinois State Police said the southbound local lanes could be at least partially blocked from the Chinatown Feeder Ramp to 31st Street until around 3 p.m. Traffic can enter the local lanes at 31st Street until then.