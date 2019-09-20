CHICAGO (CBS) — Walgreens will start testing drone deliveries in Virginia next month and other cities will follow.
It’s using a Google-backed company called Wing.
The drones will be able to fly as fast as 70 miles per hour. Boosters said that means they could deliver everything from Goldfish crackers to aspirin in just five to ten minutes.
The company will offer delivery service to residents of Christiansburg, Virginia. The town is a little more than 40 miles southwest of Roanoke. Deerfield-based Walgreens said people can use the Wing app to place orders.
“Walgreens continues to explore partnerships to transform and modernize our customer experience and we are proud to be the first retailer in the U.S. to offer an on-demand commercial drone delivery option with Wing,” said Vish Sankaran, chief innovation officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.