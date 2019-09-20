Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 3: Start David Montgomery, Sit Phillip LindsayThe Fantasy Football Today experts weigh in on why Bears RB David Montgomery is a better option than Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay this week.

Injured Anthony Rizzo Comes Back To Homer, But Cubs Lose To CardinalsDays after leaving a game with a sprained right ankle with expectations that he’d be out for a week, Anthony Rizzo hit a home run as the Cubs took on the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday night. But the Cubs lost.

Bears' Struggles Aren't Just On Mitch Trubisky, Coach Nagy And Teammates SayThe Bears think a lot more blame for the team’s performance is being placed on Mitchell Trubisky’s shoulders than necessary.

'Type Of Game You Dream Of As A Player' Ex-Georgia QB Aaron Murray & Ex-Notre Dame Lineman Aaron Taylor Weigh In On Saturday's GameThe CBS Sports college football analysts discuss the 'Dawgs matchup with Notre Dame on Saturday night.

WWE NXT Dazzles In Premiere, Expectations For All Elite Wrestling War BuildWWE NXT, its next generation of Superstars, delivered a pay-per-view-style show, with high-risk maneuvers and electrifying matches.

Playoff-Hopeful Cubs Fall Short To Cincinnati Reds AgainJose Iglesias had an RBI double in the 10th inning and five Cincinnati pitchers combined for a four-hitter as the Reds recorded their second straight win over the playoff-contending Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.