



A person of interest in the shooting of a Chicago police officer Saturday morning in Englewood is in custody, police confirm.

The person was taken into custody after a chase and shootout with police near 64th and Bell Saturday afternoon shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The suspect was shot by police, but no officers were injured, according to a CPD spokesman.

Police have apprehended a person of interest at 64th and Bell following an armed encounter with officers. The individual was shot by police. No injuries to officers. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/b9F0DabzQQ — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 21, 2019

According to police, a 40-year-old CPD officer was shot in the West Englewood neighborhood Saturday morning while serving an arrest warrant regarding the Wednesday shooting of a 28-year-old woman in the Fulton River District. In that case the woman was shot by a man on a bicycle Wednesday in the 200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

After the officer was shot Saturday morning in the 1900 block of West 65th Street, the offender fled the scene and was considered armed and dangerous, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. Sources told CBS 2 the suspect bailed out of a window of the house after shooting at police.

A search for the gunman ensued.

Chicago police said the officer was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, and sources say he was shot twice in the groin. Guglielmi said the officer was completing surgery, and his condition was stabilized.

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said the officer had the “self awareness to make his own tourniquet while his partners maintained pressure on the gunshot wound on the way to the hospital.”

The trauma surgeon on call addressed the media and said the officer had wounds to his left groin as well as two holes in his left lower leg that involved one of the largest veins in the leg. She said the officer came in bleeding to death and was taken right to surgery. The officer also has significant fractures in the leg.

Blood transfusions were started in the emergency room. The surgeon said the officer has been stabilized but will need additional operations.