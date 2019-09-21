CHICAGO (CBS)– With just a few days from official start of autumn foodie and lifestyle expert Maris Callahan has new fall flavors to add to your routine.
Callahan recommends shopping local for these fall-inspired dishes.
- Cheese Plate with Jam and Wine Pairings
Callahan likes to buy pre-made cheese boards at Mariano’s and add her own special touches. In the fall, she adds homemade pumpkin or apple butter and pairing cheese with red wines. Cabernet Sauvignon’s, Callahan says, are great for fall.
- Savory Dips and Spreads
Three dips the lifestyle expert recommends are Smoked Gouda Dip, Horseradish Cheddar Spread and Jalapeno Jarlsberg Dip. She says these dips can be served with crackers or chips.
- Creamy Butternut Squash Soup
Callahan says soup can be a bit time consuming, so she recommends buying soup from a local grocery store both fresh or frozen. Then, she says if you want to get festive, hollow out a pumpkin and serve the soup out of it.
- Cedar-Baked Cinnamon Apple A la Mode
The lifestyle expert recommends PureCircle ice cream, a zero added sugar ice cream with one third the calories of a leading ice cream brand. She recommends the salted caramel flavor in a baked apple dessert. To add to the pie, she says you can bake the apple with bourbon-soaked cedar strips.