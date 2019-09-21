CHICAGO (CBS) — The 22-year-old man taken into custody Friday after police say he drove an SUV into the Woodfield Mall is being treated at AMITA Health Behavioral Medicine Institute, according to Schaumburg police. The duration of his treatment is unknown, and police say no charges will be authorized until his release.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident, but Woodfield Mall opened for regular hours Saturday morning.
An SUV smashed into the mall and drove down the main hallway, slamming into a kiosk and stores on Friday afternoon.
The entrance to Sears is still boarded up and it is unknown when repairs will be made.
Police said they don’t think what happened was a terrorist or planned attack. Instead, they’re looking into the possibility that the driver may have had a medical issue when his vehicle plowed through Sears.
The driver hit Forever 21 and crashed into kiosks before slamming into a pole in front of the Clark’s Shoe Store.
Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They were not hit by the car.
Police said several shoppers, including two off-duty officers, stopped the driver from leaving.