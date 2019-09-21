CHICAGO (CBS)– Two Chicago police officers were dragged by a vehicle after performing a pat-down on an armed suspect in the Douglas area early Saturday morning.
The officers were called to a restaurant in the 3400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive with reports of a man inside with a gun, according to Chicago police.
Police said the officers performed a pat-down on the suspect and found that the man was in possession of a handgun. Police said the offender pushed past the officers, fleeing the building to a vehicle parked outside.
According to police, the offender drove off, struck the marked Chicago police vehicle and dragged both officers as he fled.
The officers were transported to Northwestern Hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle was found a few blocks away, police said.
According to CPD, both officers sustained serious injuries due to being dragged by the vehicle including abrasions, contusions, possible fractures and internal injuries.
Area Central detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story.