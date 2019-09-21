CHICAGO (CBS)– Woodfield Mall in suburban Schaumburg will reopen Saturday after an SUV smashed into the mall and drove down the main hallway, slamming into a kiosk and stores on Friday afternoon.
The mall will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday and resume normal business hours.
The entrance to Sears is still boarded up and it is unknown when repairs will be made.
Police said they don’t think what happened yesterday was a terrorist or pre-planned attack.
Instead, they’re looking into the possibility that the driver may have had a medical issue when his vehicle plowed through Sears.
A witness took cell phone video showing the black SUV inside the mall as shoppers ran for safety Friday afternoon.
The driver hit Forever 21 and crashed into kiosks before slamming into a pole in front of the Clark’s Shoe Store.
Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They were not hit by the car.
Police said several shoppers including two off-duty officers, stopped the driver from leaving.
The driver is not from Schamburg and right now he hasn’t been charged with a crime.