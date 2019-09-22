CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded in broad daylight Sunday afternoon in an alley in the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood, police said.
At 1:43 p.m., the 24-year-old man was walking down the alley behind the 8500 block of South Morgan Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.
He had suffered a gunshot wound to his body, and he was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
The victim told police he turned around after the shot was fired and saw a man wearing a black hooded sweat shirt.
As of late Sunday afternoon, there was no one in custody and Area South detectives were investigating.