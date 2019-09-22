CHICAGO (CBS)–The baby of a pregnant pedestrian, who was was fatally struck by a flatbed truck in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, has died.
Multiple officers at LaSalle & Grand in River North. Flatbed truck stopped. Person’s shoe laying under the truck. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/fiYkwdR7Cs
— Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) September 17, 2019
The 29-year-old woman, identified as Elizabeth Boshardy of the Ukrainian Village neighborhood, was crossing near the intersection of LaSalle Drive and Grand Avenue Tuesday morning when she was hit.
According to the medical examiner, Boshardy’s baby, Hannah Elizabeth Boshardy, was pronounced dead Saturday morning at just four days old.
Friends told CBS 2 she was pregnant at the time of the incident.
The truck driver was heading west on Grand Avenue and turning left when the truck hit Boshardy. A witness said the woman was in the crosswalk and had the right of way.
Boshardy was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Officials said a citation was issued to the truck driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
The truck involved is registered with the U.S. Department of Transportation with the “Rauch Clay Sales Corporation.”