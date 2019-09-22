(CBS) –– The Chicago Bears travel to play the Washington Redskins for a big Monday Night Football game.
Here are some key facts about the matchup:
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was one four straight games on the road.
The Redskins lead the series 26-23-1. They have won the seven games against the Bears. On Dec. 8, 1940, the modern era of pro football was born with the unveiling of the T-formation. A total of 10 Bears players scored in a 73-0 rout of the Redskins in Washington.
The Bears have won five of their last six road games, dating back to week 9 of last year against Buffalo. The teams has won three straight on the road.
Eddy Pineiro hasn’t missed a field goal-yet! He’s four for four, including three against Denver (the biggest being the game winning 53 yarder in the final second.)
Kyle Fuller has 16 interceptions since 2014, his rookie year. That’s tied for second-most in the National Football Conference.