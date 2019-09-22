CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer is doing her part to battle the opioid crisis – both on duty and off duty.
Officer Kim Conte returned home to Chicago on Sunday after cycling 300 miles. She made the journey to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic.
Several officers and members of the community were there to welcome her home.
Officer Conte completed the ride in honor of her brother, who died of a heroin overdose two years ago.
She said she wants to spread the word that there is no shame in getting help.
Conte’s endeavor raised $5,000 for the Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization, also known as HERO.