CHICAGO (CBS)– Heavy rain is on the way and it could lead to flooding.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, the heavier rain is expected to begin northwest of Chicago.

There is a Flash Flood Watch in place due to possible river flooding. The Fox and Des Plaines rivers have come to their highest levels.

There is a marginal chance for severe weather late Sunday afternoon and evening. Damaging thunderstorm and winds are possible.

By late Sunday night, there could be 2 to 4 inches of rain.

The rest of the week will be sunny and mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Morning showers are predicted for Wednesday.