CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday is the first day of fall and as we transition towards cooler weather, you might be looking for a different wine to drink, from lighter options for summer.

Certified wine expert Ron Breitstein joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot and Ed Curran in the studio with the best wines for fall.

A good fall wine, Breitstein says, is a fuller, heavier wine.

His recommendations include:

  • Chateau LaNerthe Cassagnes Rose – $16
  • St. Francis Chardonnay – $13.99
  • Villa Matilde Aglianico – $15
  • Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon – $79.99