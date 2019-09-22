CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in the East Chatham neighborhood late Sunday afternoon.
The 21-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 8300 block of South Maryland Avenue around 5:55 p.m., when someone came up and fired shots, police said.
The victim was struck once to the face, once to the shoulder, once to the hip, and once to the head, police said.
He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Area South detectives were investigating Sunday night.