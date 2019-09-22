  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory Sunday night for a missing Bellwood man.

Angel Rivera-Maldonado, 69, stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, state police said.

Angel Maldonado-Rivera

Angel Maldonado-Rivera, 69, was reported missing from west suburban Bellwood on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Credit: Illinois State Police)

He has gray hair and brown eyes and is wearing a blue sweater, black jeans, and black shoes.

Angel was last seen on foot at 546 46th Ave. in west suburban Bellwood at noon Sunday, state police said.

He has a condition that places him in danger.

Anyone with information on Rivera-Maldonado’s whereabouts is asked to call Bellwood police at (708) 547-3500, or to call 911.