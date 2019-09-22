LIBERTYVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) — The Lake County Sheriff’s office was asking for help from the public Sunday in finding an intellectually disabled man who has been missing since Friday in Libertyville Township.
Chiu Wah Ng, 64, of the 16300 block of West Arlington Drive in unincorporated Libertyville, has not been seen by his family since 9 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Ng was reported missing by his family on Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.
Ng left his home on foot on Friday morning after a quarrel with a family member, the sheriff’s office said. He was last seen in a red windbreaker, and it is unknown whether he was wearing shorts or pants or whether he still has the windbreaker on.
The sheriff’s office said Ng is intellectually disabled. He stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He speaks very little English and primarily speaks Cantonese, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone who sees Ng or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.