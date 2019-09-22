CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy has been missing since Saturday from the West Woodlawn neighborhood, police said.
Deonta Williams was last seen in the 6400 block of South Evans Avenue, police said.
Deonta is described as a black male standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes, red and brown hair, and a medium complexion, police said.
He was last seen wearing no shirt, black shorts, one white sock and one black sock, and low-top black Nike Air Force 1 gym shoes, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 747-8380.