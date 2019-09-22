CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy has been missing since Monday of last week in the Washington Park neighborhood, police say.
Kenneth Williams, 17, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 16 in the 6000 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.
Kenneth is a black male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 147 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.
He has a tattoo reading “stinka” on his left and “rip” on his right, police said.
Kenneth was last seen wearing dark-colored jeans, a black hooded sweater, and black and yellow Air Max gym shoes, police said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 747-8380.