CHICAGO (CBS)– A father and son were found dead and two other family members were injured after an armed barricade in Joliet on Saturday.

According to Joliet police, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 8300 block of Buckingham Road and found two female victims injured in the front yard.

“Both the 32 year old female, and the 9 year old female juvenile appeared to have fresh injuries,” police said in a press release.

Police said the officer was told there were sounds of gunshots coming from the house.

The 32-year-old victim told police the suspect in the house was a 35-year-old man she was married to, but they are now separated, police said.

“She also advised that their 1-1/2 year old baby they had when together was also inside the residence with him,” police said.

According to police, the suspect was barricaded in the residence and the police department’s Special Operations Squad and Crisis Negotiators responded.

When the teams entered the residence, officials found the 35-year-old male suspect and the toddler dead from “apparent gunshot wounds inflicted by the suspect.”

Police said the female victims were transported to St. Joseph Hospital and treated for their injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.