CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer remained hospitalized Sunday afternoon, a day and a half after she and another officer were dragged by a vehicle in the Douglas community.
Police said two officers were called early Saturday morning to a restaurant in the 3400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for reports of a man inside with a gun.
Police said the officers performed a pat-down on the suspect, and found that he was in possession of a handgun. Police said the offender pushed past the officers, fleeing the building to a vehicle parked outside.
According to police, the offender drove off, struck the marked Chicago Police vehicle and dragged both officers as he fled.
The officers were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with injuries after the vehicle was found a few blocks away, police said.
Police told CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen the male officer suffered minor injuries. But the female officer was being treated Sunday for two collapsed lungs and fractured ribs.
As of late Sunday afternoon, her condition had been stabilized and she was expected to make a full recovery, police said.
The offender remained at large as of late Sunday afternoon.