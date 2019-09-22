



Rudy’s Bar & Grille. | Photo: D H./Yelp

Visiting the Loop, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Chicago neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bar and grille to a traditional American spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the Loop, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Rudy’s Bar & Grille

Photo: Andrew M./Yelp

Topping the list is bar and New American spot Rudy’s Bar & Grille, which offers burgers and more. Located at 69 E. Madison St. (between Dearborn and Clark streets.), it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 340 reviews on Yelp. The spot is “home to the Milkshake Martini,” according to the website.

2. Dimend Scaasi Jewelers

Photo: Emily B./Yelp

Next up is jewelry spot Dimend SCAASI Jewelers, which offers watches and more, situated at 5 S. Wabash Ave., Floor 17. With five stars out of 388 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. According to the website, the store offers bracelets, earrings and pendants.

3. Cafecito

Photo: Simon G./Yelp

Cafe and Cuban spot Cafecito, which offers coffee and tea and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 7 N. Wells, 4.5 stars out of 1,941 reviews. Look for chopped salad, pressed sandwiches and platters on the menu.

4. Giordano’s

Giordano’s , an Italian spot that offers pizza, salads and more, is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 1,143 Yelp reviews. Head over to 223 W. Jackson Blvd. (between Franklin and Wells streets.) to see for yourself. The menu features deep-dish pizzas with bacon, vegetables and chicken sausage.

5. The Dearborn

Photo: The Dearborn/Yelp

Check out The Dearborn, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 1,229 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers seafood and more, at 145 N. Dearborn St. The leather booths and murals, along with other details in the restaurant, are “inspired by Chicago’s past,” according to the website.