



— A robbery in Roseland turned into a tragic shootout this weekend – and the victim was a licensed gun owner.

As CBS 2’s Eric Cox reported Sunday night, that man lost his life – but not before shooting one of the robbers.

The shooting happened late Saturday on 112th Place just west of Michigan Avenue. Bullet holes in the window of the Crispy Cuts barbershop on the block were a reminder of the bloodshed.

“It’s just sad,” said Lucretia Delk of Roseland. “What is our neighborhood coming to?”

Delk said her sons come to Crispy Cuts often.

“They come up here and get their haircut and shaved and everything,” she said.

Loved ones told CBS 2 that Derrick Gholston, 43, parked his food truck outside the shop near 112th Place and Michigan Avenue.

Delk described Gholston as a “very nice guy.”

She said she would see Gholston driving around in his truck.

“He would come on the block sometimes,” Delk said.

Chicago Police said Gholston was selling hot plates of chicken Saturday evening when two people approached his truck – armed with guns.

But Gholston had a gun license and a firearm of his own.

A shootout started and Gholston was hit – but so was one of the robbers – identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Carlos Smith, 18.

Both men were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were soon pronounced dead.

Family members say Gholston is a father of two. His sons were just 2 and 4 years old.

Jacqualyn Phelps used to bring her little boy to the Crispy Cuts barbershop. She said she won’t be doing so anymore.

“I will not be taking my baby back,” said Jacqualyn Phelps. “It’s dangerous for me and my kids to be out on the street. Sometimes I hate that we’ve got to walk these streets.”

A 51-year-old man inside the shop was also shot twice in the right leg.

The office of Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) is right across the street from where the shots were fired. Surveillance cameras point in the direction the deadly shooting took place.

“I mean it’s just not safe anymore,” Delk said. “What can we do? Fight to get the neighborhood back.”

Police said the condition has been stabilized for the man shot inside the barbershop, who is being treated at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

As for the second robber, he remained on the loose Sunday night.