CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle last month on the Southwest Side, police said.
Adolf Urbanowicz, 94, died of hypertensive and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, but also contributing to his death were closed head injuries after being hit by a car while walking, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
His death was deemed an accident.
At 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, a 40-year-old woman driving a Cadillac was making a left turn onto Archer Avenue from Lockwood Avenue when her vehicle struck a pedestrian, police said.
The victim was observed to have suffered minor abrasions to his head, and was taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, police said at the time.
The driver was ticketed for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, police said.