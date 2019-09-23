CHICAGO (CBS)– An altercation led to shots fired outside a Corner Bakery in the Loop Monday night.
SCENE – 224 S. Michigan
Window of Corner Bakery hit by bullet.
No injuries.
2 in custody per scanner. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/GHaNmRt0GH
— Greg Kelly (@CBS2Greg) September 23, 2019
According to police, two men got into a fight in the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue, just north of Jackson Boulevard, shortly after 5:30 p.m.. Police said one of the offenders displayed a handgun and fired a shot at the other male.
Police said no one was injured, but a single gunshot damaged the window of the Corner Bakery at 224 S. Michigan Ave. in the Railway Exchange Building.
Chicago Police recovered the weapon and the two offenders are in custody.
Police said charges were pending late Monday as Area Central detectives investigated.