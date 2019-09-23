  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– An altercation led to shots fired at a Corner Bakery in The Loop neighborhood Monday night.

According to police, two males engaged in a physical altercation in the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.. Police said one of the offenders displayed a handgun and fired a shot at the other male.

Police said no one was injured, but a single gunshot damaged the Corner Bakery window.

Chicago police recovered the weapon and the two offenders are in custody.

Police said charges are pending as Area Central Detectives investigate.