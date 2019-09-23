CHICAGO (CBS)– An altercation led to shots fired at a Corner Bakery in The Loop neighborhood Monday night.
SCENE – 224 S. Michigan
Window of Corner Bakery hit by bullet.
No injuries.
2 in custody per scanner. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/GHaNmRt0GH
— Greg Kelly (@CBS2Greg) September 23, 2019
According to police, two males engaged in a physical altercation in the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.. Police said one of the offenders displayed a handgun and fired a shot at the other male.
Police said no one was injured, but a single gunshot damaged the Corner Bakery window.
Chicago police recovered the weapon and the two offenders are in custody.
Police said charges are pending as Area Central Detectives investigate.