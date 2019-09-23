CHICAGO (CBS) — The Department of Water Management will be working on two separate sinkholes in the Grand Crossing neighborhood for the next few days.
The first massive sinkhole opened up on Sunday near 73rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue. Crews are also working on a second hole about 300 feet east of the first; it is unclear the size of the opening.
Officials say the cave-ins are along an old brick sewer main dating back to 1892.
Water service is not interrupted and crews have secured the areas while they continue to work to fix the sewer main, according to officials.