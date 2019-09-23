CHICAGO (CBS)– “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star and North Shore native Alex Borstein won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy Sunday night.
Borstein was born in suburban Highland Park and raised in Deerfield. This was Borstein’s second Emmy win.
Actor Thomas Lennon, who was the 2019 Emmy announcer, gave the northern suburb a shout-out as Borstein was called up to the stage.
“They will be setting cars on fire and burning a Wicker Man in Deerfiled, as Illinois’ beloved daughter pockets another 39 centimeters of fake Emmy gold,” Lennon said.
In her speech, Borstein paid tribute to her grandmother who was a Holocaust survivor.
“My grandmother turned to a guard, she was in line to be shot into a pit and she said ‘what happens if I step out of line?’ and he said ‘I don’t have the heart to shoot you, but somebody will,’ and she stepped out of line and for that I am here and for that my children are here,” Borstein said. “So, step out of line ladies, step out of line.”