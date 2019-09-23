



A north suburban school with a significant number of special education students will reopen Monday, after they were so short-staffed on Friday they were forced to cancel classes.

Hundreds of students at Gages Lake School were told to stay home Friday, because there were not enough teachers for the day.

School administrators said Gages Lake would be open on Monday, after they made several new hires.

The school serves students facing moderate to severe physical, emotional, and other learning challenges.

Parents said the school has been dealing with staffing shortages for some time, because many teachers have resigned and administrators have not kept up with the staff departures.

According to parents, classrooms once had one teacher and two aides, but now it’s just the teacher.

In June, two paraprofessional staff members resigned following investigations that they abused seven children.

In May, a parent contacted the school about a staff member restraining his child during a “behavioral intervention.”

A review of security cameras found not one but seven children between the ages of seven and nine being handled roughly by the same two staffers, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s department.

The district said the now former employees “did not comply” with the “deescalation and physical restraint protocols” despite extensive training.

The district claimed they notified police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services immediately, but a letter to parents was not sent until more than a month later.