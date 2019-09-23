CHICAGO (CBS) — Federal immigration agents detained five people at a Southeast Side pizzeria Monday, the Mayor’s Office confirmed.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot wrote on Twitter that immigration officials came to Route 66 Pizza, 10180 S. Indianapolis Ave. in the East Side neighborhood.
Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) reported on Facebook that on Monday morning, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took several workers into custody from the pizzeria.
“We are actively monitoring the situation and engaging with community partners for more information on this incident, and to provide assistance to the affected families,” Lightfoot tweeted. “Chicago is and always will be a welcoming city, and we stand firmly with our immigrant residents.”
Chicago is and always will be a welcoming city, and we stand firmly with our immigrant residents. Make sure your friends and neighbors know their rights: https://t.co/iLVRuVsiNe
A photo posted on the East Side of Chicago Facebook group showed a handwritten note on the door of the pizzeria reading, “Closed until further notice.”
It was not clear late Monday afternoon whether the raid was an isolated action or part of a larger enforcement effort.