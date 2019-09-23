  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Traffic was blocked on Interstate 55 for nearly an hour Monday morning, after a crash near southwest suburban Plainfield.

Illinois State Police said they responded to a crash around 8:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 about a half mile north of Route 126 near Plainfield.

All northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate were closed after the crash.

The southbound lanes reopened at 9:03 a.m., and the northbound lanes opened by 9:13 a.m.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.