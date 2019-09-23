EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS/AP) – Police in northwestern Indiana have arrested the Gary City Council president on allegations he fired a gun at two teenagers he suspected of stealing his car and taking one of them back to Gary.
An attorney for Ron Brewer says his actions were a legal citizen’s arrest.
East Chicago Police Lt. Jose Rivera tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that Brewer was arrested Sunday night on probable cause for criminal recklessness and kidnapping.
Rivera said Brewer apparently tracked his stolen vehicle to East Chicago with a phone app and fired shots during a confrontation with the teenagers inside it.
Rivera says Brewer wrongly took the law into his own hands without contacting police.
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson released a statement following Brewer’s arrest:
“As Mayor of the city of Gary, I am deeply concerned about the arrest of President Brewer and about the nature of the allegations. This action is not consistent with the nature of his character. We work daily in an effort to improve public safety and to decrease gunfire in our community and we are thankful that no one was injured in this event. We look forward to a full investigation of the case involving Councilman Brewer and I encourage the community reserve any conclusions until the investigation is complete.”
Attorney Scott King tells The Associated Press that Brewer didn’t commit a crime under Indiana law.
