CHICAGO (CBS) – An 11-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded Monday night while planning her birthday party in south suburban Harvey.
She is a 6th grader and basketball player at a school in Harvey.
The girl’s family said she had just gotten her hair done, and bought new clothes for her 11th birthday on Tuesday.
She was preparing for a school basketball game, and using a computer to download images to put on her shirt for the game, when someone started shooting outside and bullets came flying through the window of her home near 158th and Paulina.
The victim’s grandfather said he was on the front porch of the home when two males approached and started shooting at him.
The family ducked down, but a bullet struck the girl in the head or neck. Her grandmother said there was a lot of blood coming from her head.
The girl was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.