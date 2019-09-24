



Photo: Lance Anderson/Unsplash

Looking to get some fresh air?

From the Inside Chicago tour to the American Writer’s Museum, there’s plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.

Inside Chicago – Grand Tour

From the event description:

Take the insider’s tour of Chicago and check out the city’s top historical and cultural destinations. Expect to see instagram-worthy sights like Art Institute, Buckingham Fountain, The Magnificent Mile, The famous Bean and more.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 9:30 a.m. – Friday, Sept. 27, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Grant Park North Parking Garage, 30 S. Michigan Ave.

Price: $26.48

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 50% Off General Admission at American Writers Museum

From the American Writers Museum deal description:

Calling all bookworms! Get inspired to write your own stories after an afternoon at the American Writer’s Museum. Exhibits include novelist Saul Bellow, playwright Lorraine Hansberry and local film critic Roger Ebert.

Where: 180 N. Michigan Ave., Downtown

Price: $8 (33 percent discount off regular price) – General Admission for One. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 51% Off Kayak or SUP Rental from Kayak Chicago

From the Kayak Chicago deal description:

Sign up for kayak or paddle board rentals and check out the city’s skyline from your own seat on the river. Expect lessons before venturing out on the water.

Where: 1220 W. LeMoyne Ave., West Town

Price: $29 (51 percent discount off regular price) – Two Hour Kayak Rental for One. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 24% Off Semi-Private Sailing Charter from Come Sailing

From the Come Sailing deal description:

Come aboard Captain Mike’s boat for a charter tour with a U.S. Coast Guard certified operator. During the two-hour trip, you’ll see breathtaking views of the shore and skyline.

Where: 402 E. Monroe St., Grant Park

Price: $69 (20 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal