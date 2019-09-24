CHICAGO (CBS) — One teenage boy was killed, and two other teens and a man in his 20s were wounded, in a shooting Tuesday evening in the Lower West Side community.
The shooting happened at 8:26 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Hoyne Avenue, near Cullerton Street, in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, police said.
The victims were walking north on Hoyne when they suffered gunshot wounds to various parts of their bodies, police said.
A 17-year-old boy was wounded in the groin. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Another victim, an 18-year-old man, suffered a gunshot to his wound to his right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was stabilized. A third, also an 18-year-old man, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to the chest. A 25-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the left arm and right leg and was stabilized at Stroger, police said.
Details were limited Tuesday night, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.