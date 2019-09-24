CHICAGO (CBS) — Northwestern getting blown out by Michigan State in the Big Ten opener had Fitz feeling extra snarky.
At his weekly press briefing, Pat Fitzgerald didn’t take too kindly to being asked if he questions the Wildcats’ offensive game plan.
“Well, we just take 90 hours and play golf all week, what do you think,” Fitzgerald said.
“Yeah, I go in every game plan and expect it to work, to be quite honest with you. I understand there’s 40,000 experts on Twitter that can call plays for me. My email address is #IDontCare, so shoot that out.”
Fitzgerald may have to come up with some new material when the Wildcats visit eight-ranked Wisconsin on Saturday.