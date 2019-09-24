CHICAGO (CBS) — One of the two Democrats in the Indiana Congressional delegations supports an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, while the other is in the “no” or “not yet” column.
U.S. Rep. Peter Visclosky is not, or is not yet, on board with opening an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, according to Politico. Visclosky – whose district includes all of Lake and Porter counties and part of LaPorte County in Northwest Indiana near Chicago – has not addressed the issue on Facebook or Twitter.
Published reports indicate Visclosky was one of 137 Democrats who voted against a resolution to impeach Trump back in July.
But Rep. André Carson, whose district includes most of Marion County and Indianapolis, supports an impeachment inquiry and tweeted Tuesday that he has supported one for some time.
Just so we’re clear — I have supported an impeachment inquiry for some time because it has become increasingly obvious to me that this President has flagrantly abused the power of the Oval Office, without regard for the Constitution he swore to uphold and defend.
— André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) September 24, 2019
I have already voted for @RepAlGreen‘s impeachment resolutions, and now, reports that he urged the President of #Ukraine to investigate his political opponent only strengthen my conviction that Congress must act. It may be the only way to save our Democracy.
— André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) September 24, 2019
Politico reported late Tuesday that 202 Democrats in Congress publicly support impeachment proceedings, while 33 do not or don’t yet. No Republicans have broken ranks with the president.
Trump won Indiana with more about 56.5 percent of the vote in 2016. Vice President Mike Pence served as governor of Indiana before taking his current office.