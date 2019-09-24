CHICAGO (CBS) — East Leyden High School in Franklin Park was on lockdown after a stabbing incident on campus, Rosemont Public Safety confirmed in a tweet.
**Correction on the location of occurrence**occurred on campus, exact location is yet to be determined. Furthermore, East Leyden remains on lockdown, offender in custody & the victim has been transported to an area hospital. At this time, no other reported victims or offenders.
— Superintendent Donald Stephens III (@Supt_Stephens) September 24, 2019
The suspect is in custody, and the victim has been transported to a local hospital, the tweet stated.
The Rosemont Public Safety Department Supt. confirmed the lockdown was lifted just before 11:40 a.m. and school will be dismissed for the rest of the day.
Officials confirmed the incident took place inside the school.
East Leyden High School is located at 3400 Rose St. in Franklin Park.
In an email to the school community, East Leyden officials provided an update to the incident they described as a “serious altercation between two students.”
“The school went into an immediate lockdown and the police responded promptly,” the email stated. “The offender has been apprehended by the police and the victim is receiving medical attention.”
School officials said the situation is “contained” and is being “handled by the police.”
Officials said Franklin Park police are at the school helping parents reunite with their children.
This is a developing story.