From a reading to a music show, there’s plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
When Life Gives You Pears
From the event description:
A conversation with Jeannie Gaffigan about her memoir, “When Life Gives you Pears: The Healing Power of Family, Faith and Funny People.”
When: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Columbia Yacht Club, 111 N. Lake Shore Drive
Admission: $100
Tune in Tuesdays – Oveja Negra & Evil Empire
From the event description:
Emporium Arcade Bar’s new Tune in Tuesdays music series featuring up-and-coming bands/artists!
When: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Emporium Chicago – Arcade Bar Venue, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Admission: Free
Music Under Glass Presents: Bandwith Chicago in the Garden!
From the event description:
We have a great line-up for all ages! This month, enjoy BandWith Chicago in the Garden who bring positive experiences into the lives of children who don’t often have those resources readily available.
When: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6-7 p.m.
Where: Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Park Ave.
Admission: Free
Aldous Harding/Tiny Ruins at The Empty Bottle
From the event description:
Aldous Hadrding is, according to one YouTube commenter, “If Feist was a sleep paralysis demon,” and she’s makin’ her way to the Bottle all the way from New Zealand.
When: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 8:30 p.m.
Where: The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $18
